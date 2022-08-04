Telangana High Court orders status quo on posting of VROs in other departments

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court division bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy on Thursday passed a Status Quo order in respect of redeployment orders against 19 VROs who are under redeployment in other than Revenue Departments.

The Chief Justice bench was adjudicating a writ petition filed by Jarpula Ravi Kumar, VRO Gandipet Mandal and 18 other VROs seeking suspension of GO 121 dated 27.07.2022 issued to redeployment of VROs across the Telangana State.

The Division Bench ordered "Status Quo" in the Writ Petition filed by 19 Village Revenue Officers in other departments. Though the Court was not inclined to suspend the G.O.Ms.No 121 Finance HRM VII Department dated 23-07-2022 as an interim relief to the Village Revenue Officers, the Chief Justice Bench directed the Telangana Government to maintain STATUS QUO.

Further, the court directed that if any Village Revenue Officer under redeployment intends to join the new place of posting issued by the respective District Collector, this Interim Order will not come in their way to join.

The Telangana Government will pay salaries to all those VROs, who have already been redeployed and under the garb of this Status Quo order, payment of salaries should not be STOPPED.

Moreover, the State Government is given liberty to redeploy the petitioners during the pendency of the Writ petition. Status Quo order is applicable only to the 19 Village Revenue Officers, who are the petitioners in the Writ Petition.

The Chief Justice Bench passed the status quo order, considering the facts which were brought to the notice of it by counsel for the petitioners Mr Phani Bhushan that the State Government without framing any modalities (guidelines) for the redeployment of more than Seven Thousand VROs rendering long service, started their redeployment with an executive order (GO -121), which is violation of the statue of VRO Abolition Act, 2020. For further hearing, the matter adjourned to 29-08-2022

File Status report of Covid-19 in the State HC orders govt

On Thursday, the High Court bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C. Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy heard a batch of Public Interest Litigations regarding Covid -19 matters.

The Advocate General informed the Court that COVID-19 is stable now and submitted arguments that no mortalities are taking place in the State.

Further, if any extraordinary situation arises, the State Government would be ready to take steps in protection of the Right to life of Public at Large, therefore the batch of Public Interest Litigations may be closed. The petitioners Counsel differing the same submitted that the World Health Organization warned worldwide countries that the 4th Wave will continue till 31st October, 2022.

The Disaster Management Guidelines, the Provisions of the Epidemic Diseases (Prevention) Act, 1893, are in force and the Central Government has issued the Guidelines on 9.6.2022 to all States to take precautions in raising cases of COVID-19 and also 1000 above mark reached. Moreover, in the coming days many festivals will be celebrated by the State People, congregation can increase, under these circumstances, COVID-19 Batch of PIL may not be closed. The CJ Bench directed the State Government to submit Status Report and directed the registry to list the matter on 13.10.2022

Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy sworn in as judge of Telangana High Court

On Thursday, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy was sworn in as the New Judge of Telangana High Court. In the High Court premises at the first court hall at 9:55 am, Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy took the oath of office from the High Court Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. Earlier, the High Court Registrar General K. Sujana read the President's notification appointing Chada Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy as Judge. Later, he was given the oath of office by the Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan.

The strength of Telangana High Court Judges rose to 28, as against the sanctioned strength of 42 Judges, with a vacancy of 14 Judges. Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana cleared the names of six attorneys, viz., EV Venugopal, Nagesh Bheemapaka, Pulla Karthik, K. Sarath, J. Srinivas Rao and Namavarapu Rajeswara Rao as the Judges to the Telangana High Court and conveyed the same to the Centre. Once the President approves the appointment of six more attorneys as judges, the number of judges in the High Court will increase to 34.