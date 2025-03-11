Telangana High Court Quashes Election Violation Case Against BJP MP Raghunandan Rao

Hyderabad: In a significant relief for BJP Medak MP M. Raghunandan Rao, the Telangana High Court on Tuesday quashed a case filed against him for allegedly violating the model code of conduct during the 2021 Nagarjunasagar Assembly byelection campaign.

The case stemmed from a complaint by Peddavoora Mandal Parishad Development Officer D. Shyam, who accused Rao of addressing public meetings and participating in election events in Vutlapally and Pulicherla villages without securing the necessary permissions from authorities. The matter had been pending before a special court in Hyderabad that handles cases involving MLAs and MPs.

Justice K. Lakshman, while delivering the verdict, ruled in favour of Rao, effectively nullifying the charges. The decision comes as a boost for the BJP leader, who has often been at the centre of political controversies in the state.

With the case now dismissed, Raghunandan Rao is free of legal hurdles related to the 2021 campaign, allowing him to focus on his political activities without the shadow of litigation. The ruling also raises questions about the extent to which election code violations are enforced and whether such cases are used as political tools in highly contested electoral battles.