Telangana High Court seeks third wave plan report by September 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure at the government on preparedness of possible third wave of Corona in the State. It heard a case on the possibility of the third wave and the Health department preparedness to control the situation.

The court asked the government to submit a report by September 22 of expert committee meeting held on September 15.

It hoped that the government will take responsibility for a plan of action on the same as schools and colleges were opened.

The advocate-general informed that the health wing was coordinating with others as the educational institutions had restarted. He informed that an expert committee met on September 15 to prepare the modalities. The government took all measures to follow Corona protocols in schools/colleges. "The vaccination drive is going on and the State achieved 2 crore mark," he stated.

The court, of Acting Chief Justice Ramachandra Rao and Justice Vinod Kumar, pulled up the officials for not getting ready to tackle the third wave. "If the government failed to take immediate action we will intervene in the case for further action," the court warned.

Since the third wave may possibly occur in October or November, the government should take immediate action to check it, the court observed. The AG stated that he will submit a report as directed by the court.