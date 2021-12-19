Telangana: Hyderabad Cybercrime police arrests Nigerian man in gift fraud case

Hyderabad cyber crimethe police have arrested a Nigerian man for allegedly posing himself as a customs officer and duping the customers. According to ACC KVM Prasad, a woman from East Marredpally received a friend request on Facebook under the name Dr Herman Leone from the UK. Herman gave her a WhatsApp number while accepting the request. The two became good friends in a short time.



Hermann said he was sending a parcel worth 40,000 UK Pounds as a gift. He asked her to pay the income tax, insurance and other charges to be paid.

Against this backdrop, the woman deposited Rs 38.57 lakh to different accounts. The woman, who was disappointed that the parcel did not reach home, approached the cybercrime police on May 27 last year after realizing that she had been deceived.

Police, who registered the case, collected technical evidence and arrested Nigerian Oneka Solomon Wisdom alias Simon, a resident of Janakpuri in Delhi and seized seven cell phones, two bank account books and a debit card were seized from the accused.