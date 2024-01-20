Telangana inks highest investment deals of Rs 40,232 cr at Davos

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, leading a team comprising IT and Industries Minister Dr D Sridhar Babu and officials, harnessed the three-day trip to Davos, during which Telangana set a record in getting new investment deals signed of Rs 40,232 crore. This is nearly double the amount the State could muster last year at Davos.

The official statistics said that Telangana got Rs 500 crore investment agreements in 2020, Rs 4,128 crore in 2022, and in 2023 it was only Rs 19,900 crore. This time, the State government succeeded in clinching more than Rs 40,000 crore in investment deals at the World Economic Forum annual meeting held in Davos.

The investment concluded positively with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber, and o9 Solutions, having the potential to directly create over 2,500 jobs.

During his two addresses at the CET forums in Davos as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, Revanth Reddy spoke out strongly in support of small and marginal farmers, urging world leaders to work together urgently to transform farming into a profitable activity.

In another watermark and historic address, he pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the medical tourism capital of Asia and provide western nations, including the USA and several European nations, with a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs. CM also stressed making healthcare universal and affordable and shared his vision of using digital technologies to take top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.

The global business leaders, including all major Indian entrepreneurs, who met and discussed investment opportunities with the CM, strongly and unequivocally endorsed the new Telangana government’s business vision.

“It is a great delight for us to come to Davos and meet business leaders from all over the world. We were able to convince them of our vision and get record investments for our State. Investments and growth have to go hand in hand for us to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments will be a continuous endeavour for us. I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana,” said Revanth at the conclusion of the trip.