Telangana inter recounting, reverification results likely to be released on July 25

The Telangana intermediate recounting and reverification results are likely to be released on July 25. It is known that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to pass all the failed intermediate second year students and cancelled the supplementary exams.

Declaring the failed second-year intermediate students as pass, the government will announce the results in the first week of August. The intermediate results will be uploaded the official website of Telangana State Board Intermediate Education (TSBIE) -- tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Minister for Education, Sabitha Indra Reddy said that the Intermediate Public Advanced Supplementary Examinations 2020 have been cancelled due to the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state. Hence, all the students who failed in the second-year intermediate exams are declared pass under compartmental.

With the government's decision, about 1.47 lakh students will be benefitted, the education minister said, adding that the students can collect their marks from their respective junior colleges after July 31.