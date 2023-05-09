Telangana: Inter results today

Hyderabad: The results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results March 2023 (for both general/vocational streams) will be announced by the Education MinisterSabitha Indra Reddy at 11 am on Tuesday.

A total of 4,82,501 appeared for the first-year exams and 4,23,901 appeared for the second-year exams that were held in March-April.

According to TSBIE officials after the declaration of results, for the convenience of the students and parents, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.