Live
- ‘Nostalgic’ Bengalurean gets BMTC number for his Tesla car in California
- It’s a tough battle between BJP’s Muniratna and Congress candidate Kusuma
- Nikhil’s ‘SPY’ is a fight for India’s biggest secret
- Navdeep’s ‘Newsense’ to put a spotlight on the dark side of the media industry
- Sivakarthikeyan - Sai Pallavi’s next goes on floors in Kashmir
- ‘BoyapatiRAPO’ starts dubbing work
- Hyderabad sees 800% rise in luxury home sales
- Farmers break barricades to join wrestlers' protest
- Court extends Sisodia's custody till May 23
- I am woman who is carving a path for herself: Manushi Chillar
Telangana: Inter results today
Highlights
The results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results March 2023 (for both general/vocational streams) will be announced by the Education MinisterSabitha Indra Reddy at 11 am on Tuesday.
Hyderabad: The results of the Intermediate Public Examination (IPE) results March 2023 (for both general/vocational streams) will be announced by the Education MinisterSabitha Indra Reddy at 11 am on Tuesday.
A total of 4,82,501 appeared for the first-year exams and 4,23,901 appeared for the second-year exams that were held in March-April.
According to TSBIE officials after the declaration of results, for the convenience of the students and parents, the marks secured by the candidates will also be made available at https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in and http://results.cgg.gov.in.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS