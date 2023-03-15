Telangana: Inter student goes to wrong centre with google maps in Khammam, denied entry

An inter student had a strange experience in Khammam where be failed to attend the Intermediate exam on Wednesday after redirecting to wrong cetre following the Google maps app.



According to information, Vinay, an intermediate student, left for the exam center with Google Maps. But Google Maps showed a different location than the center he was supposed to reach. The student reached the center for which he was supposed to appear late as he reached another examination centre.



As a result, the authorities denied permission to the student to write the exam. Unable to do anything, Inter student Vinay turned back in agony.