The 430-year-old Charminar monument in Hyderabad is in crisis with full of cracks and has been a cause of concern. On the other hand, the Charminar has undergone repairs for six months but it was not completed while tourists want to preserve the oldest structure.

Charminar was built in 1591 by Quli Qutub Shah 430 years back and is still solid due to the presence of stone structures inside. However, thousands of vehicles roaming very close to the Charminar caused the building to weaken. Smoke and irritating dust particles from the vehicles damaged the Charminar building.

Toxins, nitrogen dioxide and dust particles all form a coating on the building walls. However, the Charminar was built with a mixture of lime, cucumber powder, jaggery, rock powder and egg yolk. The main building is made of stone but the mixture is laid thickly on top of it. These do not absorb moisture. But visitors have engraved names deeply on the walls of the Charminar. Experts found that the masonry was weakened as a result.

Meanwhile, officials of the Central Archaeological Survey are chemically treating the walls and repairing the damaged parts with a conventional compound. However, the government, which also has a responsibility to protect the Charminar, wants immediate funding and a complete overhaul. The officials said that by examining the most ancient monuments, the future generation will know its glory.

The governments have a responsibility to preserve historic sites. Charminar in particular was built by Quli Qutub Shahi to commemorate the plague. It is the responsibility of the government to provide more funding for the Charminar, which is still growing and to showcase the Charminar glory to future generations. People also need to protect the monuments to preserve them for future generations.