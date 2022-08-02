Telangana is in financial crisis: CPI

Rangareddy: CPI State secretary Chada Venkat Reddy said that the State of Telangana is reeling under economic crisis. He prophesied that state will become another Sri Lanka in the near future. He attended the 16th Rangareddy District Mahasabha of the CPI Party in Shadnagar as the chief guest.

On the occasion, Chada Venkat Reddy unveiled the CPI party flag and said that the most difficult political and economic conditions have arisen in the country and the state. He lamented that the survival of the people has become difficult in a democracy elected by the people.

He said that Modi in the Centre and KCR in the State are breaking up with the religion of power. He warned the state that the public wealth is in the hands of a few and that financial crisis is inevitable. Ministers and MLAs are seriously accused of looting public property and occupying lands. He said that the center and the state governments are drowning in debt. He said that if the opposition questions keeping in mind the public welfare, the Central government are carrying out factionalism with ED and IT attacks. He criticised Modi for destroying public sector institutions. He said that the Modi government, which canceled 12 lakh crores of rupees, has failed miserably in taking up the necessary administration for the poor people. It is alleged that they have failed to recover the black money in Swiss banks. He said that the central government has sold out to corporate bodies.

He said that petrol diesel prices are rising and GST has become a curse for people. He expressed anger that gas cylinder is available for 1100 rupees and petrol diesel for more than 100 rupees. Finally, imposition of 12 percent GST on cremation is proof of the central government's rule, he said. He said that BJP and NDA governments should be taught a lesson with their fascist and dictatorial policies. He warned that the future activities of the movement will be formulated in the coming period. He reminded that CPI is the party that fought for the country. He called upon the ranks of the CPI to take action against the fanatical forces.

CPI State Assistant Secretary Palla Venkat Reddy, CPI District Secretary Palamakula Jangaiah, Presidential Committee Members Yadireddy, Yadaiah, Faimida, and others were present.