Telangana: It's Greater party time

Hyderabad: The Dubbaka by-election result has raised a big question mark over the political future of the Congress party. On one hand the TRS and BJP seem to have opened their doors wide open to poach leaders and workers ahead of the GHMC polls while on the other the demand for overhaul of the Congress party seems to be gaining ground within the party.

The process of exodus from TPCC is likely to begin with veteran actress Vijayashanti all set to join the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah soon. While the BJP is learnt to be in the process of identifying potential leaders and their followers from Congress and TRS in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Mahbubnagar, Warangal, Nalgonda and Khammam. TRS is looking for aspirants from Congress and BJP from these districts. While TRS does not want to slip this time and see that they retain their 99 seats in the GHMC polls, the BJP is out to emerge much stronger in the GHMC polls to consolidate the advantage they had gained by winning the Dubbaka by-election.

The TRS feels that those who want to switch loyalties would prefer the pink party. The party working president KT Rama Rao has taken up the task of strengthening the party. TRS feels that it would be politically more advantageous for them if a greater number of people from BJP join TRS. TRS leaders say that the BJP had recently poached some of its leaders, including Secunderabad cantonment vice-president J Rama Krishna. The saffron party will now intensify its efforts to snatch away more TRS leaders in Greater Hyderabad limits before the poll notification is issued. However, they say this time the BJP will not succeed in their attempts. In fact, they claim that a large number of BJP leaders were in touch with KTR and soon there would be an exodus from BJP to TRS.