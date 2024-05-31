Telangana Junior Colleges to Reopen on June 1 for Academic Year 2024-25

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has announced that junior colleges in the state will reopen from June 1 for the academic year 2024-25. After the summer vacations, which started on March 31, classes for inter first year and second year students will resume on Saturday.

The annual academic calendar for the upcoming year has been released, with important dates marked for holidays and examinations. Dussehra holidays will be observed from October 10 to 13, with classes resuming on October 13 after the break. Half Yearly Exams are scheduled for November 18 to 23.

Following the Dussehra holidays, Sankranti Holidays will take place from January 11, 2025 to January 16, 2025, with classes resuming on January 17. Pre Final Examinations will be held from January 20 to 25, 2025, while Practical Examinations are set for the first week of February.

Theory Exams will begin from the first week of March 2025, leading up to the last working day for the academic year on March 29, 2025. Summer Vacation will then take place from March 30 to June 1, 2025.