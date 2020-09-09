Telangana: Kalyana Lakshmi, Shaadi Mubarak cheques to be issued on wedding day

The government is planning to hand over Kalyana Lakshmi and Shaadi Mubarak cheque to the family of the girl on the wedding day itself said Minister for BC welfare Gangula Kamalakar. He said that the government has provided Rs 1,100 crore to the beneficiaries in the state so far during the lockdown period.

Delay in handing over the cheques is due to the verification process, the minister added. "The cheques will be issued in the name of the girl if she is undergoing a love marriage against her parents' will," he said.

Since the launch of the scheme, the government has spent Rs 5,556 crore and around 7,14,575 families have been benefitted. As many as 3,04,206 families have been helped by the BC welfare department which spent Rs 2523.68 crore while 1,62,079 families were helped by the minority welfare department with Rs 701 crore. And the SC welfare department distributed Rs 1134 crore to 1,54,097 families.

Responding to the questions posed by Haripriya Banoth, Padma Devender Reddy, Ajmera Rekha and Ravishanker Sunke, Kamalakar said that the government has the details of all the beneficiaries according to district and constituency-wise.

The minister said that all the details of the beneficiaries will be entered into the system after which the cheques will be issued as assured by the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.