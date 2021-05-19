Telangana: KCR Government Releases Notification For Covid-19 Vaccination Global Tenders

The Telangana government has issued notification for global tenders for the Covid-19 vaccine. The government, which aims to vaccinate 4 crore people in the state, hopes to procure 10 million doses through global tenders. The government has decided the last date for submitting tenders is June 4 and also kept a condition to deliver 10 million doses in 6 months.



The Telangana government has become alert in the wake of experts warning that a corona third wave is inevitable. It is taking precautionary measures to effectively counter the third wave. As part of this, the lockdown has been extended to the 30th of this month. Takes steps to reduce cases by June. A fever survey is being carried out in all the districts along with Greater on the other hand. The survey, however, highlighted concerns. More than three lakh people in the state are known to have corona symptoms. The AYUSHMAN Bharat project which was introduced by the Central Government is being implemented in Telangana. The scheme will benefit 26 lakh people in the state.



Coronavirus continues to spread in Telangana. In the past 24 hours, 71,616 corona tests were performed and 3,982 positive cases were confirmed. 607 new cases were registered under GHMC. 5,186 people recovered from the corona and 27 died. 262 cases were detected in Rangareddy district, 247 in Khammam district and 225 in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The lowest number of 18 cases was reported in the Adilabad district. While 5,36,766 positive cases have been registered in Telangana so far and 4,85,644 have recovered. Another 48,110 are being treated. The total death toll rose to 3,012. Corona recovery rate increased further in Telangana. At present, the recovery rate in Telangana is 90.47 per cent, while nationally it is 85.6 per cent. The corona mortality rate in the country is 1.1 per cent while in Telangana it is 0.56 per cent.

