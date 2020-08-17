Telangana: KCR reviews flood situation in state, alert officials to take rescue measures

With heavy rains occurring in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is regularly reviewing the situation. The CM is obtaining information from all districts and giving instructions and suggestions accordingly.

The heavy rains have caused inconvenience to people at some places in the State. The Meteorological department forecast is that heavy to very heavy rains will continue in the state in next three to four days. Under these circumstances, the CM convened a high-level review meeting at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday (Today) at 1.00 PM to assess the situation and measures to take.

The Chief Secretary, DGP, officials from the Water Resources Department, Electricity, Municipal, Panchayat Raj, Agriculture, Natural Disaster Management will participate in the meeting. The CM has already put the official machinery in the state on a high alert. Relief measures are taking place where there are required in the State.