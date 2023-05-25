Live
Telangana: KCR sanctions Rs. 105 crores for state formation day celebrations
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a review meeting with District Collectors, SPs and Police Commissioners at the Telangana State Secretariat on Thursday.
KCR gave direction on the activities of the State formation Decade celebrations. KCR has decided to release Rs.105 crores to the collectors for the celebration of the state formation day.
It is reported that discussions were held on green food, distribution of podu lands pattas to tribals, distribution of house plots to the poor in rural areas, solution to long pending Dharani problems, cultivation of monsoon crops, distribution of fertilizers and seeds, steel footing on fake seeds, distribution of Rythu Bandhu as input subsidy for monsoon crops etc.
District Collectors, senior police officers, chief secretart and other officials Group photo with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao after Collectors Conference in the lawns of new Secretariat building on Thursday.