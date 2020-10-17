Telangana: Khilashapur fort to be conserved

Jangaon: Successive governments in the combined Andhra Pradesh had neglected the historical places in Telangana, Minister for Tourism, Culture and Archaeology V Srinivas Goud, who visited Khilashapur fort, built by Sardar Sarvai Papanna some 350 years ago, said on Friday. It may be mentioned here that a part of the fortification wall of the fort collapsed on Thursday. The minister was accompanied by the officials of the tourism and archaeology departments.



The minister said that the fort would have been in a better position if the government had taken up the conservation of the fort decades ago. Srinivas Goud said, "It's heartrending to see the fort that withstood the attacks of Mughal army cave in. however, the State government is committed to bring back the past glory of the fort." The minister said that the Telangana Government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the renovation of Zaffergadh and Khilashapur forts.

Stating that he would speak to the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, the minister told the officials to prepare a proposal for restoring the collapsed wall. He also assured compensation to the residents of the houses which got damaged due to wall collapse.

Warangal MP Pasunuri Dayakar, Station Ghanpur MLA Thatikonda Rajaiah, Jangaon District Collector K Nikhila, Khilashapur Sarpanch Muppidi Sridhar and MPTC Krishna were among others present.