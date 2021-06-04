Telangana: KTR Inaugurates 150 ICU Beds At TIMS In Gachibowli

State IT and Municipal Affairs Minister KT Rama Rao has criticized the central government saying that, the decisions taken by them, are the reason behind the slow vaccination process. The Minister visited TIMS, Gachibowli located in Hyderabad, and inaugurated the newly set up 150 beds in the ICU. He said that 25 percent of vaccines across the country are exported abroad without storage. Minister KTR appealed to the Center to immediately release 50 crores of AstraZeneca vaccines and save the people from the pandemic.

KTR visited TIMS Hospital on Friday morning. On this occasion, 150 ICU beds set up with the help of Hysia were inaugurated. KTR visited the patients of Corona wards. He spoke to the patients and inquired about their well-being. He also asked about the medical services available in the wards. Corona patients are already being treated at TIMS Hospital with 1,200 beds. 150 newly launched paddles are set up with 15 crores. KTR extended special thanks to the Hysia members on this occasion.

Speaking on this occasion, Minister KTR said that at present the corona is under control in the state. He said the intensity of the second phase is likely to reduce by the end of the lockdown. He said doctors were assessing the chances of returning to a normal life. He mentioned special thanks to the medical staff who have been providing non-stop medical care from the starting. Coronavirus control measures were taken through a household survey. He said that with the vaccines currently available, super-spreaders are being vaccinated in order of priority.

KTR also shared the pics of his TIMS visit on his Twitter page… Take a look!





Minister @KTRTRS formally inaugurated 150 bed ICU at TIMS, Gachibowli. This project is sponsored by @HYSEA1991 and member companies including Microsoft, Qualcomm, Franklin Templeton, Cognizant and WellsFargo. pic.twitter.com/oDRCJt4zf9 — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) June 4, 2021





KTR, said despite the country stood as the vaccine capital of the world, the central government's decisions are responsible for delays in process of vaccination. He added that 50 crore doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are not in use. In addition to the problems that exist in the teams, we will also solve the problems of the doctors, said KTR. Minister KTR opined that we will emerge from the disaster with a public-private partnership.