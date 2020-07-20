Telangana lags behind in COVID-19 tests compared to AP, Delhi: High Court

The Telangana high court on Monday expressed dissatisfaction on the measures being taken by the state government on controlling coronavirus spread. It further vented out anger on the lower number of coronavirus tests and discrepancies in the number of cases announced at the district and state level.

The court questioned the government as to why it is not taking any action on those officials who violated the court's order. It also disappointed as none of the court's order is being followed despite repeated warnings. The High Court observed that Telangana is lagging behind the number of coronavirus cases when compared to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and country's capital Delhi.

"The officials are trying to mislead the court by producing the false number of COVID-19 beds at the hospitals and the positive cases," the court said.

Citing the statement claiming that the high court appreciated the government on handling coronavirus situation in the media bulletin, the court questioned the government as to how it can mislead the people when the court is dissatisfied with the COVID-19 measures.