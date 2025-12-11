‘Telangana launches’ '100 Weekend Wonders' travel contest

Hyderabad: The Telangana Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) is launching a creative travel competition, “100 Weekend Wonders of Telangana,” designed to inspire travellers and content creators to discover and showcase the state’s hidden gems.

The Corporation has extended an invitation to photography and travel enthusiasts to capture the unseen beauty of Telangana’s lesser-known destinations through photographs and short videos. The initiative specifically aims to inspire weekend trips that highlight authentic local experiences encompassing nature, culture, and rural landscapes. Participants are encouraged to explore a wide range of themes, including nature, wildlife, art and culture, heritage, water bodies, culinary experiences, farm and rural stays, resorts, spiritual sites, and adventure locations.

Each submission must feature unique locations within Telangana suitable for weekend getaways and easily accessible to travellers. Attractive prizes have been announced for the contest, with the first prize set at Rs 50,000, the second prize at Rs 30,000, and the third prize at Rs 20,000.

Additionally, ten consolation prize winners will each receive a complimentary two-day/one-night stay at selected Haritha Hotels, encouraging continued exploration of Telangana’s tourism circuits. To qualify, each participant must submit three photographs and one video of up to sixty seconds showcasing their chosen destination.

Entries must also include essential connectivity details such as distance and transport options, a Google Maps location link, and a 100-word description covering place details, best season to visit, accommodation options, budget considerations, and safety aspects.

Entries open on 10 December 2025 and will be accepted until 5 January 2026, offering travellers nearly four weeks to plan and document their weekend journeys. Winners will be announced during the Sankranti Kite Festival, aligning the contest with one of Telangana’s most vibrant cultural celebrations. Participants can submit their entries by scanning the QR code provided in the campaign poster or by posting their photographs and videos on social media platforms Instagram or X (formerly Twitter). For more details, interested participants should visit the official Telangana Tourism website at www.tourism.telangana.gov.in.