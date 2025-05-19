Telangana launches scheme to make land of 2.30 lakh tribals cultivable

The Telangana government on Monday launched a scheme to enhance the livelihood and income of tribal families in the state.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy launched the "Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam" scheme at Macharam in Nagarkurnool district.

More than 2.30 lakh tribals farmers will be helped under the scheme to make 6.69 lakh acres of land suitable for cultivation with a 100 per cent subsidy.

The state government will provide an irrigation facility with solar power at a cost of Rs 12,600 crore in the next five years.

The Chief Minister, along with Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and ministers, released the Nallamalla declaration. He promised that the scheme would open a golden chapter in the lives of tribals.

The state government has recognised and vested rights over forest for 2,30,735 Scheduled Tribes covering an extent of 6.69 lakh acres under the RoFR Act, 2006.

As the RoFR farmers had long been demanding irrigation facilities for their lands, the Chief Minister on January 10, decided to provide solar pump sets-based irrigation to ST farmers holding RoFR lands with 100 per cent grant under a special scheme on saturation basis with drip irrigation and horticulture plantation.

The state government termed it the first initiative of its kind in the country. The Congress government made the provision in the budget for irrigation facilities for RoFR lands.

In line with this vision, the government launched a pioneering scheme titled "Indira Soura Giri Jala Vikasam", aimed at the holistic development of RoFR lands.

In Macharam village, the scheme will cover an area of 44.5 acres of RoFR land belonging to 27 ST RoFR farmers. The scheme includes comprehensive land development, Installation of off-grid solar pump irrigation systems and horticulture plantation with drip irrigation.

The scheme is being implemented for five years from 2025-26 to 2029-30, in convergence with Forest, Energy, PR & RD, RWS, Ground Water and Horticulture Departments.

During the current financial year, the government will spend Rs 600 crore to cover 27,184 acres, benefitting 10,000 farmers. For the next four years, the government will allocate Rs 3,000 crore every year to irrigate 1.43 lakh acres, benefiting 50,000 farmers.

The Chief Minister said in his speech that the farmers will be given free pump sets. The beneficiaries will get solar power motors in 100 days.

He claimed that the state government has so far spent Rs 60,000 crore for the development and welfare of farmers in the state.

The Chief Minister also announced that houses will be sanctioned under Indiramma housing scheme to all the Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) families in the state on saturation.

The government will also provide financial assistance to 1 Lakh ST unemployed youth with a subsidy of Rs.1000 crores for their self-employment under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam Scheme.