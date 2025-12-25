Telangana leads India in land availability for industrial development

Hyderabad: Telangana has emerged as the national leader in land availability for the development of industrial parks, outperforming all other states in the country. According to the latest annual report released by the Union Government, the state possesses 30,745 hectares of land spread across 157 industrial parks.

The Industrial Park Rating System (IPRS) report, which assesses industrial infrastructure and development across India, places Telangana at the pinnacle of land procurement. Maharashtra follows in second place with 19,658 hectares, followed by Tamil Nadu (16,291 hectares), Gujarat (12,605 hectares), and Haryana (11,661 hectares).

The findings provide critical insights for global investors, developers, and policymakers, while simultaneously encouraging park authorities to further enhance their service delivery and infrastructure.

Under the IPRS 2.0 top-rated parks assessment, a total of 41 industrial parks in the state have been classified under the prestigious “Leaders” category. This classification represents high-performing hubs characterised by robust infrastructure, resilient industrial activity, and a well-established mix of both sector-specific and multi-sector facilities.