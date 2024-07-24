Telangana Legislative Council mourns over demise of former MP D. Srinivas

The Telangana Legislative Council expressed deep sorrow over the passing of former member D. Srinivas, as Chairman Gutta Sukhender Reddy led a condolence resolution in the House today.

Chairman Sukhender Reddy extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members, highlighting Srinivas's significant contributions to the state. "Shri D. Srinivas was a prominent figure in Telangana politics, serving the Nizamabad constituency in the Legislative Assembly from 1989 to 1994, and again from 1999 to 2009," he stated.

Born on September 27, 1948, in Velpur, Nizamabad district, to Venkatram and Lakshmibai, Srinivas was not only a dedicated politician but also an active student leader, serving as the first convener of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) in the state from 1969 to 1970. While studying law at an evening college, he worked at the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and later practiced as a lawyer in Nizamabad.

In August 2003, Srinivas was appointed President of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), a position he held through two additional terms, making history alongside notable leaders like Kotla Vijayabhaskar Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhan Reddy, and Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, in Garla's cabinet.

Srinivas was also a vocal advocate during the Telangana movement and tirelessly worked for the development of his constituency. He was unanimously elected to the Legislative Council on behalf of the Congress Party for the term 2011-2015 and served as the Leader of the Opposition in the House.

In tribute to his memory, members of the Legislative Council observed a two-minute silence.