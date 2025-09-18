Telangana Liberation Day: Kishan Reddy highlights Razakars’ atrocities

Hyderabad: Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy recalled the historic events of September 17, 1948, when the Indian Army launched a decisive operation against the Nizam’s regime from Vijayawada, Nagpur, and Bombay.

Addressing at the Telangana Liberation Day celebrations commemorated with grandeur at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad on Wednesday, he highlighted the atrocities committed by the Razakars, the Nizam’s private militia, including mass killings and brutalities against rural populations.

He lamented that such history had been suppressed by successive governments and political parties, including Congress and BRS, and questioned why Hyderabad Mukti Diwas had not been officially celebrated in Telangana despite its recognition in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

Kishan Reddy credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for initiating official celebrations of Telangana Liberation Day three years ago, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah organizing the first such event. He accused certain parties of distorting Telangana’s history and ignoring the sacrifices of martyrs due to political appeasement of the MIM party, which he said was founded during the Nizam’s reign and linked to the Razakars.

He expressed hope that in the coming years, Hyderabad Liberation Day would be celebrated across every village and government institution in Telangana. He also paid tribute to Prime Minister Modi on his birthday, describing him as a tireless leader who has driven national development for over a decade.