Telangana logs 3,980 new COVID-19 positive cases, 3 deaths

Telangana on Monday reported 3,980 COVID-19 positive cases taking the overall tally to 7,38,795. In the last 24 hours, three people were died of the virus pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 4,075. Meanwhile, 2,398 people were recovered from the virus today taking the total recovery count to 7,01,047. The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state was at 94.89 per cent.



In the last 24 hours, 97,113 COVID-19 tests were conducted of which 3,980 samples came positive and the results of 7,852 samples are pending. At present, around 33,673 people under treatment/isolation.

Of the new 3,980 cases, 1,439 were reported from the areas under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) followed by 344 cases Medchal-Malkajgiri, 234 cases in Rangareddy district, 159 from Hanamkonda, 110 from Khammam, 95 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 92 from Karimnagar and 94 from Mahabubnagar and remaining from other districts in the state.

So far, a total of 3,14,75,932 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State out of which 7,38,795 have tested positive and 7,01,047 persons have recovered.