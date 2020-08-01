Telangana logs highest Corona cases in a single day

Hyderabad: Telangana reported the highest number of Covid cases (1986) on a single day, when the testing figures also touched an all-time high, besides all 33 districts reporting new cases on Friday.

Also, 14 patients have died till 8 pm on Thursday as per the Covid bulletin. The previous highest figure was witnessed on July 8 when 1924 cases were registered. More than 20,000 tests were done for the first time in a single day in the state. The health officials collected 21,380 samples out of which results of 1216 RT-PCR samples are awaited.

The Health department is conducting both rapid antigen tests and RT-PCR tests and hence the big jump in testing figures per day. Also, GHMC's share among the new cases was 29.5 percent (586 cases), while the rest of the districts contributed the remaining 70 percent of cases.

Both Malkajgiri (207) and Ranga Reddy (205) reported more than 200 cases, each. Warangal Urban (123), Karimnagar (116), Sangareddy (108) also reported a high number of cases. The recovered patients and active cases numbers stood at 45,388 and 16,796, respectively, while the total deceased count rose to 519.

