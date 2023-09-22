Telangana: Man allegedly tries the steal a mobile from a Ganesh Pandal in Medchal

After an incident in which a video carrying a person allegedly stealing a 11-kg laddu from Ganesh Pandalin Miyapur of Hyderabad went viral, yet another incident was reported where a thief tried to steal the mobile phone from the pandal at Raghavendranagar colony in Medchal Malkajgiri district.

The incident seems to have reported at 1.50 am in the night and however, the thief escaped after the youth who were sleeping at pandal woke up due to the sound.

The latest theft reports at the Ganesh Pandals is causing a concern. However, the police had to bust the theft cases during Ganesh festival.