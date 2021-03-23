Telangana: Man Beaten Up Brutally By Police In Sangareddy, Video Goes Viral

Sangareddy district Sadashivpet police behaved inhumanely with a bolero vehicle driver and attacked indiscriminately for not stopping the vehicle slightly ahead of where they were told. Ignoring begging him to leave, the police kicked with the boot legs. The incident came to light when motorists videotaped the incident.

Going into details, Sadashivpet Ayyappa Swamy temple police conducted a vehicle inspection on Tuesday morning. Wajid, who was from Sadashivpet at the time, was renting his Bolero vehicle. While going fast, the police suddenly stopped the car. The enraged constables severely beat Wajid with a stick. Despite Wajid pleaded the police, the police didn't leave him.

Wajid was seriously injured in the incident. Some motorists who witnessed the tragic incident took a video of the incident and posted it on social media. Locals responding to the incident picked up Wajid, who was suffering from injuries, and took him to the Sadashivpet police station. They demanded that strict action be taken against those responsible for the attack on Wajid. Demonstrating that this is evidence of friendly policing. Criticisms are pouring in on the police department due to the zeal of the lower echelons of the police even though the superiors told to walk in harmony with the people.