In a horrific incident, a man died of severe bleeding after Manjha thread used for kite flying has slit his throat while traveling on a two-wheeler Mancherial District of Telangana on the day of the Sankranti festival. Going into the details, a couple riding a bike on the old Manchirala National Highway was hit by a kite thread (China Manja).



Against this backdrop, Bhimaiah's throat was slit as the thread wrapped around his neck and died on the spot. The wife was also seriously injured. The hometown of the deceased has been identified as Gollapalli in the Jagityal district.



Upon learning of the matter, the police rushed to the spot and examined it. The body was later taken to a local hospital for postmortem and a case has been registered and is being investigated.



It is learned that the government has repeatedly suggested that China Manjha be not used at all when flying kites and imposed a ban on the sale of Chinese manjha. However, China Manjha is still available in the markets.