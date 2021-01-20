Telangana man dies in US after falling sick

A 29-year-old man from Huzurabad in Telangana died after falling sick. Nikhil Rao, a native of Vidyanagar colony in Huzurabad moved to the US in 2015 to pursue higher studies. He was now working as a software engineer.

Nikhil Rao parents Jagan Mohan Rao and Lakshmi said that they have asked him to visit home before, but was delayed due to the delay in H1B visa. They added that they had planned to marry off him during the next visit. The sudden death of their son left the family in shock.

Nikhil died on January 17 due to health issues. Relatives of the family, living in the US informed Nikhil's parents in Telangana. It is learned that Nikhil's body will reach home a week later.

In December, a 31-year-old man from the city died after his car was hit by another car coming in the wrong direction in Chicago in the US. He is survived by his wife and a child.