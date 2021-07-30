Telangana man who left home returns after 40 years

Telangana man who had gone missing while playing during his childhood returned home after 40 years. Nalla Guntala Ramulu, a native of Chakali Bazar reunited with his family on Thursday.



However, his parents were no more alive by the time he reached home.



Ramulu is said to have left his home when he was sixth standard after being chided by his father. He said that he had moved various states and was earning his living by seeking alms. A few days ago, Ramulu reached Khammam and was given shelter by Annam Seva Foundation.



The foundation chairman Annam Srinivas collected details of Ramulu and reunited him with his family. Ramulu's two sisters expressed happiness after seeing his brother who left the home 40 years ago.