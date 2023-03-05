Telangana: MA&UD Dept to organise weeklong Women's Day celebrations

Hyderabad: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department is organising week-long programmes from March 8 in connection with International Women's Day across the State.



This was after Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao directed officials to prepare an action plan for celebrating Women's Day on a grand note, especially highlighting the importance of women power and their role in the society.

Accordingly, the department has lined up different programmes. Towards this, all the programmes would be organized involving elected women public representatives in Urban and rural local bodies, SHGs, sanitary workers and NGOs.

During the week-long celebrations, special health camps, cultural programmes, felicitation to women entrepreneurs and those who achieved success in different sectors would be organized, the Minister said.

This apart, local bodies, which were executing different programmes in handling dry waste, kitchen waste and water conservation effectively and also women working in these areas would be identified and felicitated, he said.

Exhibition of products manufactured by SHGs in Urban areas would be conducted. Exclusive Kanti Velugu camps would be organized for women employees working in the Municipal Administration and Urban Development department.

Special seminars would be organized on women health, security and empowerment, for creating more awareness among women. During the celebrations, programmes for extending more interest-free loans would be organized.

The Minister issued specific instructions to officials to conduct programmes inviting senior women officials from different departments, district Collectors, women police officers and judges. All the programmes should be organized on a grand note and ensure they were conducted successfully, he said.