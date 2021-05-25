Hyderabad: Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi Visits Osmania Hospital

Hyderabad: Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Mayor of Hyderabad visited Osmania Hospital. The mayor inspected the sanitation work in the hospital premises. The mayor spoke to the sanitation management officials. She then went to the patients and enquired about medical services and their health conditions. She also enquired about the treatment offered by the doctors.

Before that, the mayor expressed her dissatisfaction after looking at the trash near Rs 5 meals counter. She ordered the relevant authorities to suspend the officers too. The mayor noticed that the food counter is causing trouble to the hospital and ordered the immediate shift of the Annapurna canteen counter from there. The mayor directed the authorities to take steps to keep the clean surroundings of the hospital so that it doesn't cause any inconvenience to patients. Vijayalakshmi warned that stern action would be taken if sanitation is neglected.



The mayor inspected the hospital premises along with AMHO and Osmania Hospital RMVO. She noticed medical waste and sanitation trash at the hospital. The hospital surroundings were ordered to be kept clean from time to time. She warned them to make sure such things are not repeated.



The mayor, who spoke to patients at the hospital, ordered that Covid-19 patients should be shifted to Gandhi Hospital immediately. In that ward, the problems of the operation theatre and mortuary were brought to the notice of the mayor by the hospital staff. She said that they would take it to the attention of the chief minister and solve it.



Mayor Vijayalakshmi, who later visited various parts of Hyderabad, ordered the immediate removal of trash piled up beside the roads. She also said that sanitation works are going well in the city and requested people to give their garbage only to autos instead of putting it in open points.



Meanwhile, the Fever Survey is going on in the Greater Hyderabad area. As of yesterday, the Fever Survey was conducted in 3,42,479 homes with 1,522 teams in the second installment. The mayor said meals were distributed to 66,610 people yesterday through the Annapurna canteen.