Telangana: Medak addtional collector in ACB custody

Medak additional collector Gaddam Nagesh who involved in a bribery case has been sent to ACB custody along with four others. Nagesh was remanded in Chanchalguda jail after his arrest for demanding Rs 1.12 crore from a person to issue a no-objection certificate (NoC) to his 112 acres of land of survey number 58.59.

Nagesh took Rs 40 lakh cash from the complainant and made an agreement with the victim to register five acres of land on his Benami's name for the remaining amount.

The additional collector and four others including RDO Aruna Reddy, Tahsildar Sattar, junior assistant Wasim and Jeevan Goud will be questioned by the ACB for four days.

Gaddam Nagesh was the accused 1 in the case and Wasim (accused 2), Aruna Reddy (accused 3), Abdul Sattar (accused 4) and Jeevan Goud (accused 5). Nagesh demanded the victim to transfer five acres of land on his Benami Jeevan Goud's name.

Nagesh is a group-II officer, who started off his career as a tahsildar and eventually rose to an additional collector. In the raids conducted at his home at Machavaram in Medak on September 9, the officials seized Rs 1 lakh cash and eight blank cheques.