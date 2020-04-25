Telangana: MGNREGS works underway in 12,548 Gram Panchayats

Hyderabad: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development E Dayakar Rao on Friday said that Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) has been taken up in 12,548 Gram Panchayats.



The minister participated in video conference held by Union Panchayat Raj and Rural Development department. He said that about 10 lakh workers have been participating in the works. "Employment is provided to about 82 persons on the average in each village. Safety of the workers has been ensured in view of Coronavirus spread. Masks and sanitisers have been supplied," he added. The minister demanded the Union government to include agriculture works in the NREG scheme.

He said that the government is purchasing the produces from the farmers. "Paddy is purchased at 4,000 purchase centers. Sanitation workers have been given an incentive of Rs 500. About 50 lakh masks have been prepared through the Self Help Groups. 12 kg rice and Rs 1500 cash is provided to all the white ration card holders," Dayakar Rao added.