Telangana: Minimum temperatures markedly above normal

Hyderabad: Despite the minimum temperatures in the State being markedly above normal by 5 degrees Celsius or more in some parts during the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Friday, the IMD bulletin has warned of haze/mist likely to occur at isolated places during morning hours of January 30, followed by cloudy sky later.

According to the forecast, the night temperature from January 30 to February 4 in Hyderabad is to be 20 degrees Celsius. The day temperature is likely to be uniform 31 degrees Celsius for the six days.

The bulletin said the minimum temperatures in the State were appreciably above normal ranging from 3.1 to 5 degrees Celsius at one or two places. They were above normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius in many parts. However, there was no large change in the temperatures in most parts.

The lowest minimum temperature of 17 degrees Celsius was recorded in Medak, point five degrees less than the previous day.

The other recording elsewhere in the State were: Hakimpet 17.5, Adilabad 18.2, Ramagundam 18.6, Dundigal 18.5, Hyderabad 19.9, Mahbubnagar 19.5, Nalgonda 19.2, Hanamkonda 20, Khammam 21, Bhadrachalam 21.2, Nizamabad 21.5,

Medak remained hot for the second day with 34.3 degrees Celsius, point one degree lower that that recorded on Thursday. The other day temperatures were: Bhadrachalam 33.2, Nizamabad 2.4, Adilabad 32.3, Nalgonda 32, Mahbubnagar 31.8, Ramagundam & Khammam 31.2 each, Hyderabad 30.6, Hanamkonda & Hakimpet 29.3 each.