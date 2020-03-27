Telangana: Minister G Jagadish Reddy takes stock of situation in Nalgonda, Bhongir

Nalgonda/Bhongir: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy examined the lockdown situation and public issues in Nalgonda and Yadadri-Bhongir districts on Thursday.

Along with District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, MLA Bhupal Reddy and Municipal Chairman Saidi Reddy, he examined vegetable market established at NG College in Nalgonda and enquired about the vegetable prices.

Later, he visited Choutuppal town of Yadadri-Bhongir district and examined the sanitation in municipal limits. He visited Amma Nanna Orphanage and the officials informed him that they don't have rice. Immediately he spoke with Yadadri-Bhongir District Collector Anita Ramachandran over phone and instructed her to sanction 60 quintals of rice to the orphanage.

He interacted with the inmates and organisers and directed the local body representatives to take care of sanitation around the orphanage. Later, he inspected the situation at Pochampally check post and inquired the movement of people on national highway.

The Minister thanked the people of the erstwhile Nalgonda district for their cooperation during the lockdown. District administrations and police department is closely watching the prices of essential commodities and vegetables to put a check to the black marketers, he added.

He further informed that measures are being taken to sell vegetables in all colonies to avoid mass gatherings at centralised markets. The Minister informed that the State government is providing 12 kgs rice and Rs 1,500 cash for every white ration card holder to cater their needs during the lock down.