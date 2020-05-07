 Top
Telangana minister Sabitha Indra Reddy asks students to prepare for SSC exams

Minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy asked the SSC students to be prepared for the exams.

Minister for education Sabitha Indra Reddy asked the SSC students to be prepared for the exams. She held a review meeting with the officials on Thursday and said they will take up measures to avoid inconvenience to the current academic year.

For the conduct of remaining eight SSC exams, the permission of High Court is necessary and an affidavit will be fined soon, she said.

Speaking on the intermediate evaluation, the minister said that the government has set up 33 centres across the state for the valuation process. She said that the results will be announced in June second week. "There are around 856 students who are yet to take up an exam that was suspended due to the lockdown. The exam will be scheduled on May 18," she said.

Meanwhile, around 1,500 examiners have been appointed for the valuation of inter exams. They are also being provided with masks and sanitizers.

