Telangana Minister Seethaka Emphasizes Quick Resolution of Tribal Issues in Mulugu District

In a recent meeting held at the ITDA office in Eturu Nagaram, State Panchayat Raj Rural Development Women and Child Welfare Minister Danasari Anasuya Sitakka stressed the importance of resolving the problems faced by tribals in Mulugu district and achieving development in all fields.





The Minister, along with District Collector and other officials, discussed the need for prompt action to address the issues faced by tribals. Sitakka mentioned the upcoming ITDA Governing Council meeting and the government's commitment to solving tribal problems. She emphasized the need for timely commencement and completion of development works in the district to ensure high-quality standards.



Seethaka also highlighted the importance of providing quality nutritious food to students in ITDA-run schools and ensuring proper monitoring of hostel facilities. She directed officials to focus on healthcare for tribals, organize health camps in remote areas, and provide medical facilities in villages.





Additionally, Seethaka urged for increased cultivation of Ippapuvvu trees for employment opportunities and greening the forest. Special attention was also given to surveillance in border areas to prevent the influx of narcotics.



The Minister emphasized the need for self-employment opportunities for tribal youth and advocated for setting up local stock rooms for distributing ration rice in remote areas. Officials were instructed to expedite pending development works, establish flood banks in flood-prone areas, and ensure continuous electricity services in tribal areas.

Seethaka also emphasized the importance of officials being accessible to the public and addressing issues at the grassroots level in villages.

The meeting was attended by various officials, including RDO Satyapal Reddy, ITDA APO Vasantha Rao, and DMHO Dr. Appiah, among others. The discussions focused on the holistic development of Mulugu district and improving the quality of life for its tribal residents.

