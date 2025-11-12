Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu urges youth to embrace entrepreneurship

In a address at the Aspiring Entrepreneurs Conference held at the Rayadurgam Tea Hub, Minister Sridhar Babu encouraged young individuals to present innovative ideas and take entrepreneurial risks. He emphasised that success is achievable through hard work and determination, underscoring the importance of aiming for higher positions in business.

The minister also announced the introduction of a new policy aimed at promoting small and medium enterprises, stating that seed industries should strive for a turnover of Rs. 100 crores. He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting startups, declaring that "the whole world is looking at us."

Sridhar Babu urged aspiring entrepreneurs to focus on local opportunities rather than seeking ventures abroad, asserting, "We should grow in a situation where other countries depend on us." His remarks highlight the government's dedication to fostering a robust entrepreneurial environment in the region.