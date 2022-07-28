Telangana ministers inaugurates Nagaram Urban forest park in Maheshwaram

Telangana ministers Indrakaran Reddy and Sabita Indra Reddy inaugurated Nagaram Urban Forest Park in Maheshwaram mandal of Rangareddy district. Later, ministers, officials and other public representatives planted saplings as part of the eighth installment of Haritahara.



Speaking on this occasion, the ministers said that in accordance with the ideas of CM KCR, urban forest parks are being developed as urban lung spaces in the reserve forest areas near the cities and towns. He said that they are being arranged on all sides of Hyderabad to provide a pleasant atmosphere along with mental happiness.



Nagaram Urban Forest Park has been developed at a cost of Rs.8.17 crores in an area of ​​556.69 hectares in Peddapuli Nagaram of Maheswaram Mandal, 7 kilometers from the Outer Ring Road.



He said that the entry plaza, visitor's pathway, safari track, gazebo, watch tower, gap plantation, protection wall (chain link fencing, see through wall), bore well, pipe line and other facilities have been provided in the forest area.