Telangana MLA Gandra Venkataramana, wife test COVID-19 positive

Bhupalpally MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy and his wife ZP chairperson Jyothi tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday night. The couple has been suffering from fever and underwent the tests, the reports of which came positive.

The MLA who moved into isolation along with his wife urged those who moved closely with him in the past few days to undergo tests.



Venkataramana Reddy accompanied Panchayat Raj MLA Errabelli Dayakar Rao and agriculture minister Niranjan Reddy to inspect the crops that were damaged due to the unseasonal rainfall and travelled back to Hyderabad in the same helicopter.

Mahabubabad MLA Shankar Naik also tested positive for the virus and is in home isolation. He asked the people came in contact with him in the last few days to undergo tests.



On Tuesday, around 2,983 people tested positive for COVID-19 of which 1,206 were from the areas under GHMC. With the new cases, the number of active positive infections in Telangana surged to 22,472 out of which close to 21,000 active cases are from areas under GHMC. In the last 24 hours, two people succumbed to the virus taking the total fatality count to 4,062. Meanwhile, 2,706 individuals had recovered from the virus.

