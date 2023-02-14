Telangana: MLAs and officials inspect arrangements for KCR's Kondagattu visit

Chief Minister KCR will visit Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy, a shrine in Jagityala district on Wednesday. On this occasion, Korutla MLA Kalvakuntla Vidyasagar Rao, Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and ZP Chairperson Dava Vasantha Suresh inspected the helipad and arrangements at Kondagattu on Tuesday. They were accompanied by ZPTC Ram Mohan Rao, Kodimya MPP Menneni Swarnalatha Raja Narsinga Rao, Sarpanches Tirupati, Sudarshan and others.

CM KCR has recently allocated Rs. 100 crore to Anjaneya Swamy Temple, which is one of the oldest temples in Telangana. Actually, the CM was supposed to come to Kondagattu on Tuesday itself, but due to unavoidable reasons, the visit was postponed on Wednesday.

During the CM's visit, the authorities and the police have already visited the temple several times and given many suggestions to the officials about the arrangements. CM KCR will stay in the temple for about three hours and inspect the surrounding areas and give proper direction to the authorities regarding the development of the temple.