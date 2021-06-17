Telangana: Moderate Rains Are Expected In The State For Next Two Day

The impact of monsoons continues in Telangana. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast moderate rains for another 48 hours. It has already revealed that the southwest monsoon winds have spread across the state. In addition, the low-pressure area in the northwestern Bay of Bengal will remain stable. Strong winds are blowing from the southwest and west. The Hyderabad Meteorological Department has forecast thunder and lightning in the state.

In Telangana, especially in Rangareddy, Hyderabad, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Adilabad, Kumrambhim, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Nirmal, Jayashankar, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, and Khammam areas, it is likely to rain on Monday.



It also revealed that on Thursday and Friday the weather will be cloudy. Light to moderate showers and thundershowers are expected between 8.30 am and 8.30 pm. Adilabad, Kumrambhim, Asifabad, Manchiryala, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri, Kottagudem, Warangal Rural, and Warangal Urban districts are likely to receive light showers.



Meanwhile, light to moderate rains in several districts across the state on Wednesday was witnessed. It has been raining since morning in few areas of Hyderabad.

