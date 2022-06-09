Telangana mountaineer Malavath Purna creates history again, climbs Mt. Denali in US

Malavath Purna has once again made history with the rare feat of reaching the 7 highest peaks in the world making the country proud. On the 5th of this month, she completed the World 7 Summit Challenge by reaching Mt Denali the highest peak in North America with an elevation of 6,190 meters. She holds the record for being the 'Youngest Female in India'. Purna left India on May 18 and reached Anchorage, Alaska on May 19. Along with Purna, there are four other members from our country in this mountaineering.



Those who reached the base camp on May 23 started the climb and reached the target on the 5th of this month. This was confirmed by her coach Shekhar Babu through a satellite phone. Meanwhile, Purna thanked Ace Engineering Academy Chairman Professor YV Gopalakrishna Murthy, who sponsored the trip, and her mentor Dr RS Praveen Kumar IPS (VRS) BSB Foundation Chairman Bhukia Shobhan Babu for their cooperation.



Hyderabad-based 'Transcend Adventures' has provided support for the full adventure expedition. She also played a key role in completing the 7Summit Challenge, giving her the licenses needed to organize adventure trips around the world. Ajit Bajaj, recipient of the Padma Shri Award in Adventure Sports, and his daughter Dia Bajaj and Anmish Verma from Visakhapatnam were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Purna, who is currently studying post-graduation, made history as the 'youngest person in the world to climb Mount Everest in 2014. She has so far climbed Mount Everest, Kilimanjaro in Africa, Elbrus in Europe, the Aconcagua in South America, the Pyramid of Cartenge in Oceania, Vinson in Antarctica, and most recently Denali in North America. Purna is the first young woman from South India to achieve this 7th Summit.