Telangana Municipal Elections End in Frenzy, Congress Leads in Exit Polls

Telangana: The municipal elections in Telangana took place in a lively atmosphere today, with voters casting their ballots from morning until the closing time of 5 pm.

After polling concluded, voters present at booths were given the opportunity to vote if they had not yet done so. Immediately following the elections, the exit polls were released. The People's Pulse survey indicated that the Congress party is expected to emerge as the dominant force in the elections for 116 municipalities and 7 corporations across the state.