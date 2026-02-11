Telangana municipal elections: Polling continues peacefully despite minor altercations

Polling for the municipal elections in Telangana commenced at 7 am on Wednesday and will continue until 5 pm. The process was marred by minor tensions and reports of clashes, sloganeering, and attempted vote rigging in several districts, including Mahabubabad, Nizamabad, Medak, and Sangareddy.

In Mahabubabad town, minor clashes erupted at polling booths 32 and 33 between activists of the Congress and BRS contesting in ward 14. Both sides accused each other and engaged in scuffles, leading to heightened tensions.

Allegations surfaced that BRS activists attacked Congress supporters, prompting a heavy police presence to disperse both groups and restore order. Authorities have deployed a large police force in Ward 14 and around the affected polling stations to maintain peace.

Officials confirmed that, despite the incidents, polling is currently proceeding peacefully across the state. Security measures remain stringent to prevent any further untoward incidents.