Telangana municipal elections: Polling continues peacefully in Karimnagar

Municipal polling is progressing peacefully across Karimnagar district. Karimnagar Corporation recorded 9.18 per cent, Dharmapuri 16.42 per cent, Jagityala 13.23 per cent, Huzurabad 11.71 per cent, Sultanabad 15.75 per cent, Peddapalli 11.12 per cent, Jammikunta 7.74 per cent, Choppadandi 12.47 per cent, Manthani 15.01 per cent, Raikal 12.97 per cent, Vemulawada 14.10 per cent, and Korutla 10.38 per cent.

Voting is underway smoothly, with security arrangements in place to ensure a peaceful process. The polling process continues until 5 pm today, with citizens participating actively in the democratic exercise to elect their local representatives. The election results will be announced after counting, scheduled for February 13.

Meanwhile, as of 9 am, the overall polling percentage in the state reached 11.2 per cent.