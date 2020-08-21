Telangana nears 1 lakh-mark in coronavirus positive cases, death toll reaches 737

Telangana on Friday reported 1,967 coronavirus positive cases pushing the total count to 99,391 while the death toll touched 737 with eight new deaths due to the virus. Meanwhile, 1,781 persons have been recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours and the total recovery count went up to 76,967.

GHMC continued to top the list with 473 coronavirus cases followed by 202 from Rangareddy, 170 from Medchal-Malkajgiri, 101 from Warangal Urban, 86 from Karimnagar, 81 from Jagtial, 79 from Khammam, 69 from Nizamabad, 60 from Nalgonda, 55 each from Jogulambad-Gadwal and Kamareddy, 49 from Siddipet, 40 from Mancherial, 38 from Sangareddy, 35 from Peddapalli, 29 each from Mahbubnagar and Rajanna Sircilla, 28 from Suryapet, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 26 each from Mahabubabad and Warangal Rural, 24 from Medak, 22 from Jangaon, 21 from Bhadradri-Kothagudem, 19 from Nirmal, 18 from Yadadri-Bhongir, 16 from Vikarabad, 15 from Komaram Bheem-Asifabad, 14 from Narayanpet, 12 from Jayashankar-Bhupalpally, 11 from Mulugu.

In the last 24 hours, the government tested 26,767 samples out of which 1,967 turned positive and the results of 1,300 are pending. So far, the government conducted 8,48,078 tests. At present, there are 21,687 active cases out of which 15,332 are in home/institutional isolation.

The recovery rate of Telangana went up to 77.43 per cent while the recovery rate of India is 73.91 per cent.



