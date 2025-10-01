Telangana new DGP Shivadhar Reddy takes charge

Telangana's new Director General of Police (DGP), Shivadhar Reddy, officially took command today amidst the chanting of Vedic mantras by scholars. In his first address to the media, Reddy expressed gratitude to the Telangana government for his appointment and outlined his commitment to fulfilling the objectives of the position.

One of Reddy's immediate challenges is the forthcoming local body elections, which he is preparing to ensure are conducted peacefully. He highlighted the pressing issue of 17,000 vacant positions within the police department, stating that measures will be implemented to expedite their recruitment.

Reddy emphasised his intention to enhance the efficiency of the police force through the integration of technology into basic policing practices.

The new DGP assured that there would be strong collaboration with cyber security and Eagle teams, with plans to enhance both basic and visual policing monitoring systems. He issued a warning regarding harmful social media posts, stating, "All we have is the khaki book; we do not know about the pink book. Action will be taken against those who harm the reputation of others online."